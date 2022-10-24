Keystone Financial Services Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Services cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

