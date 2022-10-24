Keystone Financial Services Invests $366,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.