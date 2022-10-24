Keystone Financial Services Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

SCHW stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

