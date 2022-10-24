Keystone Financial Services Has $14.82 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

