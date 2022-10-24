KeyCorp Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $94.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

