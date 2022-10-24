Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 558 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.94. 112,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

