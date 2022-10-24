Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,212,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NOBL traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,596 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

