Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $94.56. 129,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

