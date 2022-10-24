Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

