Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $52.88. 50,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,460. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

