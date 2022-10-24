KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $9.85. KE shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 170,558 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KE Stock Down 15.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

