Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.00) by $3.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,628.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

