K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.