Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 27.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.06 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

