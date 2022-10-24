JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to “Neutral”

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Coles Group Price Performance

CLEGF remained flat at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

