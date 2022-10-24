JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Seagen stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.