JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,390.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1,350.00 ($1,377.55) to €1,390.00 ($1,418.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,393.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $128.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

