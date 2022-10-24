John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

