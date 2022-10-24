JOE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.80 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.90 or 0.28539949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011147 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.