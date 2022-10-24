JMP Securities Trims AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Target Price to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

