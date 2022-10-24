JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

