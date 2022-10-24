Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 9.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $37.85.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.
