Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $324.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $196.96 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.75.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

