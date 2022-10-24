JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.23 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $143.23 million and approximately $116.34 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
