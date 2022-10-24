Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 474,587 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $121,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

