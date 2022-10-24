Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $76,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 46,202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. 2,453,214 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

