Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $84,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 17,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,102. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

