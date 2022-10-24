Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $677.03 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,783,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,025,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IVV stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.79.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
