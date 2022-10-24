Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $79.86 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,964 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,884,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.34. 639,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

