Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 212,239 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $157,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $102.43. 60,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,662. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

