Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,883. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.