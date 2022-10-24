Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,609. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

