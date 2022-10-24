Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $186.09. 70,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.