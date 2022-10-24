Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,002 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,818,000. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

