Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

