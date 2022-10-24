Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average is $311.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

