Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,372. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.