Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,883. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,912 shares of company stock worth $11,731,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.