Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stake Raised by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control comprises about 17.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITRN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.17. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

