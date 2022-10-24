Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,050 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.78 million. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

