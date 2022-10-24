iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

STAR stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. iStar has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $770.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 47.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 66.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 1,242.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 316,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.