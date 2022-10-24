iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1,121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.03% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $82,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.50. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,749. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

