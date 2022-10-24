iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $67,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP remained flat at $105.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.