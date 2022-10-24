iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $103,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 241,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $105.56. 56,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,425. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

