iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.68. 278,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

