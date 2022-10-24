iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $139,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,500,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.17. 17,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.96 and a 200 day moving average of $380.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

