iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.28 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

