iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

