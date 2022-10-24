iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $193,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after buying an additional 324,905 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,001,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,904,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $101.68. 46,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

