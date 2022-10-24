iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311,136 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $364,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.00. 306,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104,744. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

